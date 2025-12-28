Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With every extinction, we lose not just a species but a treasure trove of knowledge

By Johannes M. Luetz, Adjunct Professor, University of the Sunshine Coast; UNSW Sydney; Alphacrucis College
The millions of species humans share the world with are valuable in their own right. When one species is lost, it has a ripple effect throughout the ecosystems it existed within.

But there’s a hidden toll. Each loss takes something from humanity too. Extinction silences scientific insights, ends cultural traditions and snuffs out spiritual connections enriching human life.

For instance, when China’s baiji river dolphin vanished, local memory of it faded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
