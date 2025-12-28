Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did Australian laws change in 2025? Here are 6 you need to know

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Elvio Anthony Sinopoli, Researcher and Law Lecturer, University of South Australia
Jennifer McKay, Professor in Business Law, University of South Australia
Joe McIntyre, Associate Professor of Law, University of South Australia
Juliette McIntyre, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Michelle Fernando, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Sarah Moulds, Associate Professor in Law, University of South Australia
From food delivery drivers to pets in separation and the much-discussed teens social media ban, Australian law has undergone seveal important changes in 2025.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
