Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ report card 2025: how the country fared in 28 key global and domestic rankings

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
New Zealand compares well on global measures of freedom, happiness and transparency. But rankings in some important areas, including climate, drag the averages down.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
