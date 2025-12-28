Tolerance.ca
Brigitte Bardot defined the modern woman and defied social norms

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
Brigitte Bardot’s death, at the age of 91, brings to a close one of the most extraordinary careers in post-war French cultural life.

Best known as an actress, she was also a singer, a fashion icon, an animal rights activist and a symbol of France’s sexual liberation.

Famous enough to be known by her initials, B.B. symbolised a certain vision of French femininity – rebellious and sensual, yet vulnerable.

Her impact on…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
