Looted African belongings must be returned: is it repatriation or restitution? The words we use matter
By Victoria Gibbon, Professor in Biological Anthropology, Division of Clinical Anatomy and Biological Anthropology, University of Cape Town
Ciraj Rassool, Senior Professor of History, University of the Western Cape
Language shapes power and words like restitution, unlike repatriation, speak directly to justice when it comes to returning cultural heritage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 25, 2025