Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looted African belongings must be returned: is it repatriation or restitution? The words we use matter

By Victoria Gibbon, Professor in Biological Anthropology, Division of Clinical Anatomy and Biological Anthropology, University of Cape Town
Ciraj Rassool, Senior Professor of History, University of the Western Cape
Language shapes power and words like restitution, unlike repatriation, speak directly to justice when it comes to returning cultural heritage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The light plays tricks on us’: Trinidadian photographer Marlon Rouse’s ‘Sacred Objects, Fruit of the Land’
~ What was the ‘Christmas Star’? Astronomy might hold the answer
~ What’s the difference between Christmas cake and Christmas pudding? One has more sugar and fat
~ What’s on your summer reading list? We asked 6 dedicated readers
~ Can you ‘live long and prosper’ by learning economics from Star Trek? Or is that ‘highly illogical’?
~ It’s hard to describe what it feels like to become a mum, but it has a name: matrescence
~ Why do we blush? Turning red may have surprising social benefits
~ Tattoos, toxins and the immune system – what you need to know before you get inked
~ What if we taxed what people spend, not what they earn?
~ Treasure the emotional connections to the clothes you have and style could be a whole lot more sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter