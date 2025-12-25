Tolerance.ca
‘The light plays tricks on us’: Trinidadian photographer Marlon Rouse’s ‘Sacred Objects, Fruit of the Land’

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Rouse’s bold exploration rejects the familiar language of appetite, abundance and hospitality in favour of enquiry and even estrangement. The photos consider the fruit as organism rather than product.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
