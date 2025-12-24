Tolerance.ca
What was the ‘Christmas Star’? Astronomy might hold the answer

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Duane Hamacher, Associate Professor, School of Physics, The University of Melbourne
In the run up to Christmas, carols fill the air. Many have an astronomical twist, singing of the “Christmas Star” from the story of the nativity. Described in the Gospel of Matthew, the star guided the three wise men to the cradle of the young baby Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.

Most Biblical scholars agree Jesus was born between 6 and 4 BCE. It’s not known what time of year he was born, but those scholars suggest it was most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
