Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s on your summer reading list? We asked 6 dedicated readers

By Jo Case, Senior Deputy Books + Ideas Editor, The Conversation
Summer reading can mean anything you want it to – from a crime or romance novel to a fat classic you didn’t have time for during the year. What will you read?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What was the ‘Christmas Star’? Astronomy might hold the answer
~ What’s the difference between Christmas cake and Christmas pudding? One has more sugar and fat
~ Can you ‘live long and prosper’ by learning economics from Star Trek? Or is that ‘highly illogical’?
~ It’s hard to describe what it feels like to become a mum, but it has a name: matrescence
~ Why do we blush? Turning red may have surprising social benefits
~ Tattoos, toxins and the immune system – what you need to know before you get inked
~ What if we taxed what people spend, not what they earn?
~ Treasure the emotional connections to the clothes you have and style could be a whole lot more sustainable
~ Do marathons damage your heart? Decade-long study finally settles the debate
~ Whether it’s a ‘productivity puzzle’ or the ‘British disease’, the UK economy has been underperforming for decades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter