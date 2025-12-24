It’s hard to describe what it feels like to become a mum, but it has a name: matrescence
By Belinda Eslick, Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Fabiane Ramos, Lecturer, University of Southern Queensland
Laura Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Women's and Gender Studies, Flinders University
To say motherhood is life-changing can feel like an inadequate summation. Matrescence offers a way to understand it in all its complexity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 24, 2025