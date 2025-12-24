Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we blush? Turning red may have surprising social benefits

By Amanda Meyer, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology in the College of Medicine and Dentistry, James Cook University
Monika Zimanyi, Associate Professor in Anatomy, James Cook University
We’ve all had the feeling. You’re embarrassed and then there it is: a warm flush creeping up your neck and across your cheeks. The more you think about it, the hotter and redder you get. If someone asks “are you blushing?” it only makes you blush more.

So, why do we do it? When we’re already self-conscious, this involuntary response can feel like an added punishment. But evolutionary science suggests blushing may actually have social advantages. Let’s take a look.

What is blushing?


Blushing is our body’s visible reaction when we feel…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
