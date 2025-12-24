Tolerance.ca
Top climate books to look out for in 2026 – recommended by experts

By Dominic O'Key, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Sheffield Animal Studies Research Centre, University of Sheffield
Denise Baden, Professor of Sustainable Practice, University of Southampton
Maria Kett, Professor of Humanitarianism and Social Inclusion, UCL
Mary Johnstone-Louis, Senior Fellow in Management Practice, University of Oxford
Nathan Lewis Bramald, PhD Candidate, English Literature, University of Liverpool
Rosie Robison, Professor of Social Sustainability, Anglia Ruskin University
Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
Stephanie Palmer, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts & Humanities, Nottingham Trent University
From dinosaur extinctions to a Himalyan memoir, climate science and creative writing experts review some of the best new and upcoming titles to look out for in 2026.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
