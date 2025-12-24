Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The evolution of digital nomadism: from hi-tech hacker spaces to crypto coworking

By Dave Cook, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, UCL
Olga Hannonen, Researcher, PhD, University of Eastern Finland
One of the first modern coworking spaces, C-Base in Berlin, was launched 30 years ago by a group of computer engineers as a “hacker space” in which to share their tech and techniques. Similarly, many of the people we first encountered in our anthropological research into the emerging world of digital nomadism in the mid-2010s were hackers and computer coders.

Nearly a decade later, we returned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
