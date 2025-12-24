Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan filmmaker Emily Nderitu shows the world how to talk about climate change in Africa

By Bird
"We’re not short of knowledge or courage in Africa. We’re short of recognition. Storytelling can fix that. It can close the gap between visibility and value."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa’s rarest carnivore: the story of the first Ethiopian wolf ever captured, nursed and returned to the wild
~ Myanmar elections marked by fear as UN warns civilians are coerced from all sides
~ The Room in the Tower: the ‘real’ hauntings that inspired this year’s BBC Ghost Story for Christmas adaptation
~ Mass shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach shows the best and worst of humanity
~ It’s (not) a new bike! How to manage kids’ gift expectations at Christmas
~ What did Australians watch on TV on Christmas Eve 1960?
~ We know about Jesus as a baby, and as a man. But what kind of child was he?
~ ‘Never move around a flaming dessert’: a scientist explains the chemistry of a Christmas pudding
~ Most of NZ’s flowering plants grow nowhere else – and Christmas falls in peak blooming season
~ Why mangoes fall before they’re ripe – and how science is helping them hang on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter