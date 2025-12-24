Africa’s rarest carnivore: the story of the first Ethiopian wolf ever captured, nursed and returned to the wild
By Sandra Lai, Postdoctoral Researcher, Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme, University of Oxford
What’s the value of one animal? When a wild animal is found badly injured, the most humane option is often euthanasia to prevent further suffering. That’s what usually happens, and often for good reason. Even when the resources to rescue one animal are available, a rehabilitated animal brought back into the wild might be rejected by its group, or struggle to find food or escape predators. If it does survive, it may fail to reproduce, and leave no lasting mark on the population.
But every so often a single case comes along where one animal becomes evidence that intervention can do more…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 24, 2025