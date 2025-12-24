Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s rarest carnivore: the story of the first Ethiopian wolf ever captured, nursed and returned to the wild

By Sandra Lai, Postdoctoral Researcher, Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme, University of Oxford
What’s the value of one animal? When a wild animal is found badly injured, the most humane option is often euthanasia to prevent further suffering. That’s what usually happens, and often for good reason. Even when the resources to rescue one animal are available, a rehabilitated animal brought back into the wild might be rejected by its group, or struggle to find food or escape predators. If it does survive, it may fail to reproduce, and leave no lasting mark on the population.

But every so often a single case comes along where one animal becomes evidence that intervention can do more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar elections marked by fear as UN warns civilians are coerced from all sides
~ The Room in the Tower: the ‘real’ hauntings that inspired this year’s BBC Ghost Story for Christmas adaptation
~ Mass shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach shows the best and worst of humanity
~ It’s (not) a new bike! How to manage kids’ gift expectations at Christmas
~ What did Australians watch on TV on Christmas Eve 1960?
~ We know about Jesus as a baby, and as a man. But what kind of child was he?
~ ‘Never move around a flaming dessert’: a scientist explains the chemistry of a Christmas pudding
~ Most of NZ’s flowering plants grow nowhere else – and Christmas falls in peak blooming season
~ Why mangoes fall before they’re ripe – and how science is helping them hang on
~ Ice baths and marathons: our modern obsession with ‘wellness’ is driven by ancient instincts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter