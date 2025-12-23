Tolerance.ca
Myanmar elections marked by fear as UN warns civilians are coerced from all sides

As Myanmar approaches elections scheduled for 28 December, the UN’s top human rights official has said that civilians are being coerced from all sides – forced by the military to vote and threatened by armed opposition groups to boycott – in a climate of fear, violence and mass repression.


