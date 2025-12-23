Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mass shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach shows the best and worst of humanity

By Kevin Rennie
Selfless acts at the scene were shared and praised by countless people online. One hero of the day tackled one of the gunmen and took his rifle from him.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar elections marked by fear as UN warns civilians are coerced from all sides
~ The Room in the Tower: the ‘real’ hauntings that inspired this year’s BBC Ghost Story for Christmas adaptation
~ It’s (not) a new bike! How to manage kids’ gift expectations at Christmas
~ What did Australians watch on TV on Christmas Eve 1960?
~ We know about Jesus as a baby, and as a man. But what kind of child was he?
~ ‘Never move around a flaming dessert’: a scientist explains the chemistry of a Christmas pudding
~ Most of NZ’s flowering plants grow nowhere else – and Christmas falls in peak blooming season
~ Why mangoes fall before they’re ripe – and how science is helping them hang on
~ Ice baths and marathons: our modern obsession with ‘wellness’ is driven by ancient instincts
~ Celia Paul and Stephanie Radok have devoted their lives to making art – and writing about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter