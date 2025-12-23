Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s (not) a new bike! How to manage kids’ gift expectations at Christmas

By Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Christiane Kehoe, Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Holiday celebrations involving gift giving can be roller coasters. The excitement of tearing into gifts is often mixed with intense anticipation – and sometimes, disappointment.

After investing time, thought and money into creating a magical day, it can feel confronting when your child reacts negatively to a present. If it’s a gift you’ve chosen, you might feel hurt or frustrated. When it’s from a relative or friend, embarrassment can creep in, as you’re caught between wanting to acknowledge your child’s feelings, and worrying about offending the giver.

You might wonder…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
