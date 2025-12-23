Tolerance.ca
More dialogue, less debate: At an ‘Ethics Bowl,’ students learn to handle tough conversations

By Rackeb Tesfaye, Knowledge Mobilization Lead and Senior Scientist at the Bridge Research Consortium, Simon Fraser University
Nicolas Fillion, Assistant Professor, Philosophy, Simon Fraser University
Ethics Bowl Canada hosts competitions where students, including science graduate students, explore complex ethical issues, like vaccines, through respectful dialogue in teams.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
