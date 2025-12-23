Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The politics of the hyper-polluting private transport used by the world’s super-rich is hotting up

By Rowland Atkinson, Professor and Research Chair in Inclusive Societies, University of Sheffield
While millions of people make the effort to sort their recycling, buy fewer clothes and generally make greener choices, the world’s wealthiest can emit the same amount of carbon as the average person does in a year by going on holiday just once.

Among the many things worrying the climate-conscious is the question of the carbon-intensive movements of the super-rich – classed as those with more than US$30 million (£23 million) in disposable assets. This phenomenon, characterised by the use of private jets,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More dialogue, less debate: At an ‘Ethics Bowl,’ students learn to handle tough conversations
~ We analysed 73,000 articles and found the UK media is divorcing ‘climate change’ from net zero
~ England now has a plan to end homelessness – here’s how to test whether it will work
~ Martin Parr: an astute and uniquely British photographer
~ Worried about statins? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ What Renaissance readers left behind in haircare books
~ The magic of maths: festive puzzles to give your brain – and imagination – a workout
~ Reducing household waste poses serious challenges in residential high-rises
~ Humans could have as many as 33 senses
~ A Wonderful Life is not a ‘feel good’ Christmas film – but it is incredibly therapeutic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter