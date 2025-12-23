Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We analysed 73,000 articles and found the UK media is divorcing ‘climate change’ from net zero

By James Painter, Research Associate, Reuters Institute, University of Oxford
In October 2024, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch declared herself a “net zero sceptic”, but “not a climate sceptic”. Most recently she doubled down, announcing plans to scrap the 2030 ban on new petrol cars in a 900-word Sunday Telegraph article that did not mention climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More dialogue, less debate: At an ‘Ethics Bowl,’ students learn to handle tough conversations
~ The politics of the hyper-polluting private transport used by the world’s super-rich is hotting up
~ England now has a plan to end homelessness – here’s how to test whether it will work
~ Martin Parr: an astute and uniquely British photographer
~ Worried about statins? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ What Renaissance readers left behind in haircare books
~ The magic of maths: festive puzzles to give your brain – and imagination – a workout
~ Reducing household waste poses serious challenges in residential high-rises
~ Humans could have as many as 33 senses
~ A Wonderful Life is not a ‘feel good’ Christmas film – but it is incredibly therapeutic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter