Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England now has a plan to end homelessness – here’s how to test whether it will work

By Michael Sanders, Professor of Public Policy, King's College London
Julia Ellingwood, Research Fellow, School for Government, King's College London
The UK has proved before that it can end homelessness. The Everyone In scheme during COVID lockdowns accommodated tens of thousands of people in emergency and supported housing, who would otherwise have continued sleeping rough.

But this was only temporary. Nearly six years later, the scale of the challenge is immense.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
