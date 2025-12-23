Tolerance.ca
The magic of maths: festive puzzles to give your brain – and imagination – a workout

By Neil Saunders, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, Department of Mathematical Sciences, City St George's, University of London
Mathematics is a “science which requires a great amount of imagination”, said the 19th-century Russian maths professor Sofya Kovalevskaya – a pioneering figure for women’s equality in this subject.

We all have an imagination, so I believe everyone has the ability to enjoy mathematics. It’s not just arithmetic but a magical mixture of logic, reasoning, pattern spotting and creative thinking.

Of course,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
