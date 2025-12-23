Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil-fuel propaganda is stalling climate action. Here’s what we can do about it

By Samuel Lloyd, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
Katya Rhodes, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
2025 has been a year of setbacks for Canada’s climate policy. In November, the federal and Alberta governments signed a memorandum of understanding to remove strict climate policies in the province and to support the construction of a new pipeline from Alberta to northern British Columbia.

The government also cancelled the federal carbon tax this year, while ending funding for home…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
