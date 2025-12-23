Tolerance.ca
We discovered an ancient ‘party boat’ in the waters of Alexandria – here’s what might have happened on board

By Damian Robinson, Director, Oxford Centre for Maritime Archaeology, University of Oxford
Franck Goddio, Visiting Professor, Oxford Centre for Maritime Archaeology, University of Oxford
Beneath the shifting waters of Alexandria’s eastern harbour, on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, lie the drowned remnants of a once-splendid city – ports, palaces and temples swallowed by the sea. Submerged by earthquakes and a rising sea level, these lost monuments have become the focus of survey and excavations by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology, in conjunction with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Much of our recent work has centred around Antirhodos Island, revealing a temple to the ancient…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
