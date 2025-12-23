Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Room in the Tower: the ‘real’ hautings that inspired this year’s BBC Ghost Story for Christmas adaptation

By Alice Vernon, Lecturer in Creative Writing and 19th-Century Literature, Aberystwyth University
Benson’s mother was Mary Sidgwick, whose brother Henry was a founding member and first president of the Society for Psychical Research.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Humans could have as many as 33 senses
~ A Wonderful Life is not a ‘feel good’ Christmas film – but it is incredibly therapeutic
~ We discovered an ancient ‘party boat’ in the waters of Alexandria – here’s what might have happened on board
~ How ChatGPT could change the face of advertising, without you even knowing about it
~ A story about North Korea and Japan, an exhilarating political film and a funny spy thriller – the three best releases of 2025
~ Why so many young people in China are hugging trees
~ Why returning to sport after childbirth is tougher than it looks for triathlete mothers
~ Is democracy always about truth? Why we may need to loosen our views to heal our divisions
~ China’s durian craze has turned this tropical fruit into a tool of diplomacy
~ The Battleship Potemkin at 100: why Sergei Eisenstein’s powerful silent film remains unforgettable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter