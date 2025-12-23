How can Canada become a global AI powerhouse? By investing in mathematics
By Deanna Needell, Professor of Mathematics, UBC. Co-Director Programs, Pacific Institute for the Mathematical Sciences, University of British Columbia
Kristine Bauer, Associate Professor, University of Calgary
Ozgur Yilmaz, Professor of Mathematics and Director of PIMS, University of British Columbia
AI shapes daily life but remains unreliable and costly. Canada can lead by investing in the mathematics that make these systems fair, efficient and trusted.
