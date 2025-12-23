Tolerance.ca
When kids move overseas: why visits are so rare for South Africa’s emigrant families

By Sulette Ferreira, Transnational Family Specialist and Researcher, University of Johannesburg
More than one million South Africans, about 1.6% of the country’s population of 63 million, currently live overseas. Emigration is never a solitary event or a purely economic decision. When one person leaves, an entire network of relationships is reshaped. This means that parents, grandparents, siblings and friends are left behind, making it challenging to maintain close bonds across continents.

Despite vast geographical distances and the challenges of differing time zones, the enduring parent–child…The Conversation


