Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sixteen days of activism amid the rise of digital harm across Africa

By Cecilia Maundu
Across Africa, Reporters Without Borders has documented sustained online harassment and surveillance targeting women journalists in West Africa, noting that digital abuse has become an emerging barrier to press freedom.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Author Saeed Teebi writes beyond exile in his memoir of Palestine and writing in dark times
~ Fossil-fuel propaganda is stalling climate action. Here’s what we can do about it.
~ Emily Ryalls’ Divine Archives explores women’s collective and individual experiences with pain
~ The universe may be lopsided – new research
~ Ecological myopia: the blind spot holding back climate action
~ Peace and austerity: how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1945
~ Syria’s incomplete security transition has left gaps for Islamic State to exploit
~ Meet today’s hunt saboteurs – ‘doctors, teachers, even farmers’ working with police to bring illegal fox hunts to justice
~ The cost of chocolate is soaring, but blaming cocoa prices doesn’t give the whole picture
~ Staying fit over Christmas using science-backed methods
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter