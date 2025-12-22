Ecological myopia: the blind spot holding back climate action
By Tom Pegram, Associate Professor in Global Governance and Deputy Director of UCL Global Governance Institute, UCL
Simon Dalby, Professor Emeritus of Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Global debate about how to navigate the climate crisis often centres on high-level pledges and whether national targets are being met. Yet focusing on these technical outcomes obscures a deeper problem that keeps climate action falling short.
This problem is ecological myopia: treating climate change as one issue among many rather than as a sign of wider Earth system disruption. It narrows how we understand risk and allows politics, business and daily life to proceed as if planetary stability could still…
- Monday, December 22, 2025