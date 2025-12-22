Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peace and austerity: how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1945

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
Eighty years ago, Britain celebrated its first peacetime Christmas since 1938. It was a time of hope indeed, but a look through newspaper archives reveals a complex picture. Christmas 1945 was an austerity Christmas. One in which grief and suffering, remembrance and loneliness mingled with reunions, church attendance and muted celebration.

It was the first Christmas under the Labour government elected in 1945, though Prime Minister Clement Attlee did not address the nation.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fossil-fuel propaganda is stalling climate action. Here’s what we can do about it.
~ Emily Ryalls’ Divine Archives explores women’s collective and individual experiences with pain
~ The universe may be lopsided – new research
~ Ecological myopia: the blind spot holding back climate action
~ Syria’s incomplete security transition has left gaps for Islamic State to exploit
~ Meet today’s hunt saboteurs – ‘doctors, teachers, even farmers’ working with police to bring illegal fox hunts to justice
~ The cost of chocolate is soaring, but blaming cocoa prices doesn’t give the whole picture
~ Staying fit over Christmas using science-backed methods
~ There are countless reasons families have only one child – and they won’t grow up to be selfish or spoiled
~ The enduring power of journalism in a world of more media and less freedom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter