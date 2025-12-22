Meet today’s hunt saboteurs – ‘doctors, teachers, even farmers’ working with police to bring illegal fox hunts to justice
By Amy Stevens, Research Associate, School of Sociological Studies, Politics and International Relations, University of Sheffield
Keith Spiller, Associate Professor of Criminology, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, University of Southampton
Xavier L'Hoiry, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, School of Sociological Studies, Politics and International Relations, University of Sheffield
As trail hunting is set to be banned in England and Wales, hunt saboteurs and police officers discuss their ‘unlikely alliance’ in monitoring fox hunts.
- Monday, December 22, 2025