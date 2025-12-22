Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should kids at least do a little bit of school work over the holidays?

By Sarah Jefferson, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University
As the summer holidays begin, parents may feel concerned their children will “forget how to spell their own names” during the long school break.

Or there may be worries about forgetting times tables, slipping reading levels and generally falling behind. Parents may wonder if it’s better to maintain some kind of academic routine during the break.

The short answer: a light touch is plenty.

‘Summer learning loss’


Researchers have studied the idea school students have some degree of “summer learning loss” for more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fossil-fuel propaganda is stalling climate action. Here’s what we can do about it.
~ Emily Ryalls’ Divine Archives explores women’s collective and individual experiences with pain
~ The universe may be lopsided – new research
~ Ecological myopia: the blind spot holding back climate action
~ Peace and austerity: how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1945
~ Syria’s incomplete security transition has left gaps for Islamic State to exploit
~ Meet today’s hunt saboteurs – ‘doctors, teachers, even farmers’ working with police to bring illegal fox hunts to justice
~ The cost of chocolate is soaring, but blaming cocoa prices doesn’t give the whole picture
~ Staying fit over Christmas using science-backed methods
~ There are countless reasons families have only one child – and they won’t grow up to be selfish or spoiled
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter