Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to get your teens reading books this summer? 7 teens share their favourite books in 2025

By Kate Douglas, Professor of English, Flinders University
Teens – like most of us – are influenced by each other when it comes to reading. They share their favourite books read in 2025, ranging from manga to crime to romance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fossil-fuel propaganda is stalling climate action. Here’s what we can do about it.
~ Emily Ryalls’ Divine Archives explores women’s collective and individual experiences with pain
~ The universe may be lopsided – new research
~ Ecological myopia: the blind spot holding back climate action
~ Peace and austerity: how Britain celebrated Christmas in 1945
~ Syria’s incomplete security transition has left gaps for Islamic State to exploit
~ Meet today’s hunt saboteurs – ‘doctors, teachers, even farmers’ working with police to bring illegal fox hunts to justice
~ The cost of chocolate is soaring, but blaming cocoa prices doesn’t give the whole picture
~ Staying fit over Christmas using science-backed methods
~ There are countless reasons families have only one child – and they won’t grow up to be selfish or spoiled
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter