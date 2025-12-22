Don’t drive the sleigh on your own: 5 tested management tips for surviving Christmas like a boss
By Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Jarrod Haar, Dean's Chair in Management and Māori Business, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Maree Roche, Professor, Management & International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Christmas can be joyful, chaotic and exhausting all at once. Three management experts share workplace leadership lessons to help us enjoy the festive season.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 22, 2025