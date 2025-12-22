Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Antarctica’s history of rapid melting foretells sudden shifts in continent’s ‘catastrophic’ geology

By Christine Siddoway, Professor of Geology, Colorado College
Anna Ruth (Ruthie) Halberstadt, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, The University of Texas at Austin
Keiji Horikawa, Professor of Natural and Environmental Sciences, University of Toyama
A picture of what West Antarctica looked like when its ice sheet melted in the past can offer insight into the continent’s future as the climate warms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
