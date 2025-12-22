Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

60 years ago, the world tried to outlaw racial discrimination. Global action is still needed

By Amnesty International
This month marks 60 years since the UN General Assembly adopted the International Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), one of the first foundational international human rights treaties.  The way the story is often told is that Western countries gifted human rights to the world and are the sole guardians of it. It may come as a surprise for some, then, […] The post 60 years ago, the world tried to outlaw racial discrimination. Global action is still needed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
