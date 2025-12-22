Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Intensifies Crackdown on Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Head of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Ali Karimli (C) and his supporters hold an unauthorized rally to demand the right to freedom of assembly, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 19, 2019. © 2019 Aziz Karimov/Reuters Azerbaijani authorities have intensified their long-running crackdown on the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, building on years of politically motivated prosecutions and intimidation. In recent months, authorities have increasingly targeted the party’s leadership.On December 19, a court sentenced Murad Sultan, a senior party official, to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
