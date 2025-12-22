Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Everyday chemicals, global consequences: How disinfectants contribute to antimicrobial resistance

By Milena Esser, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Biology, McMaster University
The disinfectants we trust to protect us from microbes may also inadvertently help those microbes evolve to become more resistant to them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
