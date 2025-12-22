The ten best albums of 2025 – according to music experts
By Hussein Boon, Principal Lecturer, Music, University of Westminster
Andrew J. Green, Lecturer in the Anthropology of Music, King's College London
Chris Waugh, Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Douglas Schulz, Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology, University of Bradford
Ellis Jones, Lecturer in Music and Management, University of Leeds
Eva Dieteren, PhD researcher in Gender and Popular Music, Kingston University
Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Julia Toppin, Senior Lecturer, Music Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, University of Westminster
Samuel Murray, Lecturer in Music Management, University of Leeds
Stephen Ryan, Course Director, MA in Songwriting, University of Limerick
With Something Good, the arts and culture newsletter from The Conversation, we aim to cut through the noise and recommend the very best in new releases every fortnight. And what a soundtrack this year’s newsletters have had. From Lily Allen’s devastating breakup album West End Girl to Rosalía’s genre-defying LUX,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 22, 2025