Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The five best films of 2025 – according to experts

By Ruth Barton, Fellow Emeritus in Film Studies, Trinity College Dublin
Barry Langford, Professor of Film Studies, Royal Holloway, University of London
Edward White, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Kingston University
Laura O'Flanagan, PhD Candidate, School of English, Dublin City University
Rachel Stuart, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Deviant Identities, Brunel University of London
In no particular order, here are The Conversation’s top five films of 2025 as reviewed by our experts.

1. One Battle After Another


The latest film from director Paul Thomas Anderson follows Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), an ageing hippie hero and a relic of a fictional noughties brigade, the French 75. Led by his lover Perfidia Beverley Hills (Teyana Taylor), they robbed banks, bombed buildings and liberated detention centres in the name of their ideology of “free borders, free choices, free from fear”.

Left to bring up their daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), Bob spends…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ten best albums of 2025 – according to music experts
~ The ‘pawprint economy’ is booming – and it offers huge opportunities for tourism
~ Six of the best novels of 2025 – chosen by our literary experts
~ AI translation is replacing interpreters in GP care – here’s why that’s troubling
~ Great apes are humans’ closest relatives, but many are endangered by illegal trading. Here’s what needs to be done
~ Over 16,000 dinosaur tracks discovered at a site in Bolivia
~ The celibate, dancing Shakers were once seen as a threat to society – 250 years later, they’re part of the sound of America
~ How the ‘slayer rule’ might play a role in determining who will inherit wealth from Rob Reiner and his wife
~ Myanmar: Repressive tactics intensify before junta-imposed elections
~ Wheelchair user completes historic bungee jump in Nepal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter