Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘pawprint economy’ is booming – and it offers huge opportunities for tourism

By Lori Hoy, Researcher in Leisure, Tourism, and Hospitality, Leeds Beckett University
Luxury pet pampering packages at hotels, menus with dog-friendly roast dinners and £6,000 animal-friendly charter flights. Pet travel isn’t just a trend, it’s something of a transformation. This is the “pawprint economy” – and it’s booming.

Globally, the pet industry is projected to reach US$500 billion (£375 billion) by 2030, with pet travel services alone expected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
