Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six of the best novels of 2025 – chosen by our literary experts

By Tessa Whitehouse, Reader in 18th-century Literature and Director of Queen Mary Centre for Religion and Literature, Queen Mary University of London
Inés Gregori Labarta, Lecturer in Creative Writing, Lancaster University
James Miller, Senior Lecturer, School of Creative and Cultural Industries, Kingston University
Jenni Ramone, Associate Professor of Postcolonial and Global Literatures, Nottingham Trent University
Leigh Wilson, Professor of English Literature, University of Westminster
Prathiksha Betala, PhD Researcher in Feminist Futurities, Leeds Beckett University
Reading is very subjective, but one thing most book lovers can agree on is that 2025 was a notable year for fresh, inventive, affecting storytelling. Books translated from their original language are proving increasingly popular as readers seek out global perspectives beyond their own, as evidenced in this year’s International Booker win, Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq, which is included here.

We also bring you five other novels our academic experts have chosen as their favourites this year. From a Mrs Dalloway for the service economy, to a dreamlike encounter between people across time,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ten best albums of 2025 – according to music experts
~ The five best films of 2025 – according to experts
~ The ‘pawprint economy’ is booming – and it offers huge opportunities for tourism
~ AI translation is replacing interpreters in GP care – here’s why that’s troubling
~ Great apes are humans’ closest relatives, but many are endangered by illegal trading. Here’s what needs to be done
~ Over 16,000 dinosaur tracks discovered at a site in Bolivia
~ The celibate, dancing Shakers were once seen as a threat to society – 250 years later, they’re part of the sound of America
~ How the ‘slayer rule’ might play a role in determining who will inherit wealth from Rob Reiner and his wife
~ Myanmar: Repressive tactics intensify before junta-imposed elections
~ Wheelchair user completes historic bungee jump in Nepal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter