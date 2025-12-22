Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Repressive tactics intensify before junta-imposed elections

By Amnesty International
Preparations for this weekend’s first round of junta-imposed elections in Myanmar have resulted in unlawful attacks that may amount to war crimes as well as a drastic increase in arbitrary detentions and further crackdowns on freedom of expression, Amnesty International said today. The military’s passage in July of the Law on the Protection of Multiparty […] The post Myanmar: Repressive tactics intensify before junta-imposed elections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
