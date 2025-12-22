Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wheelchair user completes historic bungee jump in Nepal

By Sanjib Chaudhary
Deepa Devkota from Sindhuli District has become the first Nepali woman living with a disability to complete a wheelchair bungee jump at the Bhotekoshi River in Sindhupalchok District.


© Global Voices -
