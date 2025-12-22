Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Has Albanese misjudged the public mood or is he fearful of a royal commission?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese’s resistance to calling a national royal commission in the wake of Bondi is nearly impossible to comprehend.

Some would argue a benign explanation – that he misjudged the national mood and has dug himself into a hole. Others think he may fear what an inquiry might turn up, in terms of his government’s failures in combatting the spread of antisemitism.

The calls for a federal royal commission are now reaching a roar. The pressure was palpable at Sunday night’s memorial service at Bondi, where Albanese was booed. He’d offered to speak, but organisers decided…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
