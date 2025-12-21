Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster after disaster: do we have enough raw materials to ‘build back better’?

By Missaka Nandalochana Hettiarachchi, Adjunct Professor in Disaster Management, James Cook University
Disasters like earthquakes and flood destroy homes and generate vast amounts of waste. Is there a better, greener way to rebuild affected communities?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scammers won’t take a break over Christmas. Here’s how to make a plan with your family to stay safe
~ No gym or regular routine? Here’s how to stay fit over the holiday break
~ The macabre imagination and erratic life of the man behind Christmas story The Nutcracker
~ Who was Amelia Frank? The life of a forgotten physicist
~ More than just being well: teens and Gen Z are redefining what it means to be healthy
~ When disasters strike, home batteries could be a lifeline
~ Food is belonging, otherness and a ‘glorious addiction’ for Melissa Leong and Candice Chung
~ How to protect your well-being, survive the stress of the holiday season and still keep your cheer
~ Climate misinformation is becoming a national security threat. Canada isn’t ready for it.
~ The climate insurance gap is widening, and it’s leaving marginalized Canadians behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter