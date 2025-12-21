Tolerance.ca
No gym or regular routine? Here’s how to stay fit over the holiday break

By Joanna Nicholas, Lecturer in Dance and Performance Science, Edith Cowan University
The festive season can throw our exercise routines out the window. You might be staying somewhere different, with no access to a gym. Maybe your yoga studio is closed or social sport is on a break. Or you might just be too flat out with social events to find the time.

For some people, a break from pushing their bodies will be exactly what they need.

But others will want to keep up the fitness and strength they’ve been working on throughout the year – and some will crave the mental release.

Here are some low-equipment, time-efficient strategies to keep you exercising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
