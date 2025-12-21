Tolerance.ca
Who was Amelia Frank? The life of a forgotten physicist

By Peter Jacobson, Senior Lecturer in Condensed Matter Physics, The University of Queensland
Beck Wise, Lecturer in Professional Writing, The University of Queensland
In 1977, an American physicist named John H. Van Vleck won the Nobel prize for his work on magnetism. In his Nobel lecture, amid a discussion of rare earth elements, one sentence leaps out:

Miss Frank and I made the relevant calculations.

Who was Miss Frank? Van Vleck credits her with key work on the quantum mechanics of magnetism, but she is almost absent from the history books.

Amelia Frank published a handful of scholarly papers which are well-cited…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
