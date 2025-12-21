Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to protect your well-being, survive the stress of the holiday season and still keep your cheer

By Joanna Pozzulo, Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
The holidays can be filled with joy and positive emotion, but they can also be a time when stress is in overdrive. To-do lists can be long, with little time for personal well-being.

Approximately 50 per cent of Canadians report December as being the most stressful month of the year, with women 40 per cent more likely to experience stress due to pressure to manage holiday preparations. Over the season,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
