It’s a Wonderful Life: A Christmas classic that reflects bigoted ideas about ‘proper’ music in the 1940s

By James Deaville, Professor of Music, Carleton University
The film’s soundtrack features popular musical favourites and sounds of dread and discordancy, and some of these depictions reflect racist ideas about “proper” musical, social and community norms.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
